en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Flashing Charger Triggers Mid-Flight Outrage and Sparks Debate on Travel Etiquette

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Flashing Charger Triggers Mid-Flight Outrage and Sparks Debate on Travel Etiquette

The tranquillity of a late-night flight was recently shattered by the use of a flashing light-up charger, described by one irate passenger as a ‘radioactive Twizzler.’ The seemingly innocuous device became the source of significant disquiet, its strobing spectrum of colors illuminating the darkened cabin and making sleep a distant dream for fellow travelers. This incident, which was first reported by the New York Post, has since sparked a fiery debate on Reddit about travel etiquette and passenger awareness.

Unsettling Lights in the Dark

The passenger with the flashing charger was seemingly oblivious to the disturbance caused by her gadget. The rest of the cabin was plunged into a surreal disco, the flashing lights proving to be more than a mere annoyance. A video of the experience was shared on Reddit, where it garnered widespread attention and over 5,000 comments. Many viewers expressed their horror at what was described as a ‘horrendous’ device, with some highlighting that the flashing could potentially trigger seizures in individuals with epilepsy.

A Question of Etiquette

As the debate raged online, many Reddit users criticized the charger owner’s lack of awareness. Some questioned why the flight attendants did not intervene, given the obvious disturbance. Others wondered why no one directly addressed the person with the charger. The original poster, however, chose to endure the annoyance rather than confront the user, a decision that led to a broader conversation about the norms of confronting inconsiderate behavior in public spaces.

The Larger Trend of Inconsiderate Behavior

This incident is not an isolated case. There have been other reported instances of passengers causing annoyance on flights due to inappropriate behavior like space invasion, cooking food in the plane toilet, and even grooming. The flashing charger incident underscores the need for more awareness and respect for shared spaces, especially during overnight flights when passengers are trying to rest. In the end, it is the responsibility of each individual to ensure they are not causing discomfort to others.

0
Social Issues Travel & Tourism United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
27 mins ago
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
High School Athlete Noah Knigga Clarifies Pronunciation Amidst Social Media Buzz Noah Knigga, a promising athlete from Lawrenceburg High in Indiana, has become a topic of conversation not just for his athletic prowess, but also for his unique surname. Amidst the buzz on social media, Knigga and his family sought to clarify the correct pronunciation
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Online Personality Kurt Tay Faces Multiple Charges for Obscene Material Distribution and Threatening Communication
1 hour ago
Online Personality Kurt Tay Faces Multiple Charges for Obscene Material Distribution and Threatening Communication
Rainbow Strobe Charger: A Flash of Inconsideration on Overnight Flight
1 hour ago
Rainbow Strobe Charger: A Flash of Inconsideration on Overnight Flight
The Unfiltered Truth: TikTok Users Expose Reality of America's Tourist Hotspots
44 mins ago
The Unfiltered Truth: TikTok Users Expose Reality of America's Tourist Hotspots
Actress Eniola Badmus's Gratitude to Seyi Tinubu Sparks Social Media Debate on Socioeconomic Inequality
46 mins ago
Actress Eniola Badmus's Gratitude to Seyi Tinubu Sparks Social Media Debate on Socioeconomic Inequality
Woodlands Void Deck Football Noise: A Stressor for Residents and a Parliamentary Concern
50 mins ago
Woodlands Void Deck Football Noise: A Stressor for Residents and a Parliamentary Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
1 min
Asiedu Nketiah's Stern Warning Against Electoral Violence in Ghana's 2024 Elections
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
2 mins
Anthony Davis Scores 41 Points as Lakers Clinch Victory Over Raptors
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
3 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Sounds Alarm on Open Vote-Buying, Calls for Urgent Electoral Reforms
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
7 mins
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
15 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
15 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
15 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
18 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
24 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
32 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app