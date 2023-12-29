en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Flash Shelton: A Beacon for Homeowners Battling Squatting in the US

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
Flash Shelton: A Beacon for Homeowners Battling Squatting in the US

Flash Shelton, an everyday handyman, suddenly found himself the focal point of international attention. His mother’s house in California had been infiltrated by squatters while it was up for sale. However, Shelton’s resourceful and effective handling of the situation, which he documented in an online video, has made him a beacon of hope for homeowners grappling with the pervasive issue of squatting in the United States.

Squatting: A National Concern

Shelton’s experience has not only highlighted the plight of homeowners in California but drawn attention to the predicament of those in states like New York and Seattle, where squatting is a significant problem. Despite the widespread nature of this issue, Shelton observes a general reluctance to tackle it on a national level. He advocates for collective action to prevent a bad situation from deteriorating further.

The Loopholes Exploited

Squatters, Shelton points out, often manipulate legal loopholes to live rent-free, sometimes even attempting to sell unlawfully occupied properties. This unscrupulous behavior has led to homeowners losing their properties, incurring substantial losses to eject trespassers, and repair their damaged houses.

(Read Also: Dave Chappelle Stirs Anticipation With Upcoming Netflix Special ‘The Dreamer’)

Preventive Measures and Legal Caution

Shelton urges homeowners to take preventative measures such as installing alarm systems, cameras, and using locking mailboxes to deter squatters. He recommends a thorough screening process for potential buyers and warns against rushing into a civil process against squatters. A hasty legal move may inadvertently grant squatters certain rights and lead to protracted court battles. His advice includes waiting for squatters to vacate the property temporarily before reclaiming it, rather than directly confronting them, which can potentially be unsafe.

Shelton’s experience and advice have resonated with homeowners worldwide. As his story continues to circulate, it serves as a rallying cry for necessary change in the way squatting is addressed, both legally and socially, in the United States.

(Read Also: Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare: A New Era of Leadership for Ghana Airports Company Limited)

0
United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sirius: An In-depth Look at the Brightest Star in Our Night Sky

By Rizwan Shah

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop: Networks Set for Global Broadcast

By BNN Correspondents

MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change

By Salman Khan

Alaska Braces for Powerful Storms Amid Contrasting Weather Across U.S.

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Ira ...
@Conflict & Defence · 37 mins
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Ira ...
heart comment 0
Olivia Plath Reflects on a Year of Loss and Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Olivia Plath Reflects on a Year of Loss and Transformation
Katherine Heigl Celebrates Son Joshua’s Birthday Amidst Holiday Rush

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Katherine Heigl Celebrates Son Joshua's Birthday Amidst Holiday Rush
Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality

By BNN Correspondents

Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spirituality
TikToker Finds Joy in Unexpected Windfall Amid Economic Strain

By Salman Akhtar

TikToker Finds Joy in Unexpected Windfall Amid Economic Strain
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
10 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
10 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
24 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
27 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
34 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
34 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
41 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
42 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
43 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app