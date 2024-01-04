Flagstaff Ranger District Announces Prescribed Pile Burns

With an intent to manage forest health, the Flagstaff Ranger District has unveiled plans to initiate prescribed pile burns in proximity to the City of Flagstaff throughout the week. The meticulously planned operations are set to take place at three separate locations, and are projected to have a minimal impact on the surrounding areas.

Three Sites, One Objective

The most significant of these operations is the Horse Park pile burn. This task involves approximately 2,000 acres of slash piles located just north of Munds Park and 13 miles south of Flagstaff near Forest Road 700. The Horse Park burn is scheduled from Wednesday, January 3, through to Friday, January 5.

Next in line is a relatively smaller pile burn at the Mormon Lake Work Center. This site is situated just 2 miles south of Flagstaff and the burn is set for Thursday, January 4.

The third and final burn site is the Flagstaff Hotshot Ranch site. This location, approximately 7 miles northwest of Flagstaff, houses about 10 acres of hand piles that are slated to be burned on Friday, January 5.

Smoke Impact and Public Advisory

While smoke from the burn operations is anticipated to affect nearby areas including Lake Mary Road, Mountainaire, Kachina Village, Highway 180, and Interstate 17, the impact is expected to be light. Overnight, smoke could potentially settle in the Ponderosa Trails neighborhood, but no road or trail closures are anticipated due to the burn projects.

The public is urged not to call dispatch lines regarding smoke from these burns, in order to keep emergency lines accessible for other potential crises. For more information on the planned burns and related smoke, the public is directed to visit the Prescribed Fires and Smoke site.