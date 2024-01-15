en English
Flagship Communities REIT Announces January 2024 Distribution

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Flagship Communities REIT Announces January 2024 Distribution

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), a significant player operating income-generating manufactured housing communities across various U.S. states, has declared its monthly cash distribution for January 2024. The distribution is set at US$0.0492 per REIT unit, translating to an annual distribution rate of US$0.59 per unit. This payment is slated to reach unitholders of record by February 15, 2024, with the record date being the close of business on January 31, 2024.

Considerations for Non-U.S. Unitholders

However, it’s crucial for Canadian and other non-U.S. unitholders to note that these distributions are generally subject to U.S. withholding tax. Therefore, they are advised to seek counsel from tax advisors regarding specific consequences.

Flagship’s Future Outlook

The forward-looking statements incorporated in the announcement express the REIT’s expectation to maintain such distributions and its belief in having sufficient cash reserves to do so. However, these statements are exposed to risk factors and uncertainties which could affect the actual results. For more comprehensive information on potential risks, unitholders can refer to the REIT’s final prospectus. The financial officer of the REIT is open for further inquiries.

Comparative Performance in the Market

Flagship Communities REIT has noted a decrease of 24.3% over the last seven days, with a negative change of 19.7% in the past year. This performance contrasts with Killam Apartment REIT, which registered a positive increase of 1.9% in the last seven days and 3.6% over the past year. The Canadian Residential REITs Industry valuation is currently 12.2x, and earnings are forecasted to grow by 80% annually. The industry has been relatively stagnant over the past 12 months.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

