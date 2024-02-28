Five Guys Set to Sizzle in Shawnee: New Location Marks Expansion in Johnson County

Five Guys, the renowned burger and fries chain, is gearing up to broaden its footprint in Johnson County with the opening of a new outlet in Shawnee, set to take over the erstwhile Saints Pub + Patio. This move not only signifies the expansion of the food chain but also shines a spotlight on the burgeoning food and drink landscape in the area, as underscored by the global recognition of an Overland Park wine bar within its inaugural year.

Strategic Expansion in Shawnee

Located at the bustling northwest corner of Quivira Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, the upcoming Five Guys restaurant marks a strategic expansion for the chain in Johnson County. With Goebel Mitts Construction at the helm of the construction efforts, the community eagerly anticipates the late spring or early summer opening. This development is poised to inject new life into the local dining scene, offering residents and visitors alike another go-to destination for casual dining.

Reviving a Vacant Spot

The selection of the previously vacated space by Saints Pub + Patio for the new Five Guys location underscores a trend of revitalization in the area. By breathing new life into vacant commercial spaces, Five Guys not only expands its brand reach but also contributes to the economic vitality of Shawnee. This move is indicative of a larger trend where established chains and new entrants are eyeing Johnson County as a fertile ground for growth in the food and beverage sector.

A Growing Culinary Landscape

The news of Five Guys' expansion comes hot on the heels of the international acclaim garnered by an Overland Park wine bar, further highlighting the region's evolving and dynamic food scene. This recognition not only puts Johnson County on the map as a destination for food and wine enthusiasts but also signals a growing appetite for diverse and high-quality dining options. As more establishments like Five Guys and distinguished wine bars make their mark, Johnson County is fast becoming a culinary hotspot in the Midwest.

As Five Guys prepares to open its doors in Shawnee, the anticipation is palpable among burger aficionados and casual diners alike. This expansion reflects not just the growth of a beloved burger chain but also the vibrant and flourishing food and drink scene in Johnson County. With each new opening and accolade, the area cements its status as a burgeoning hub for culinary excellence and innovation.