Five Below's Triple-Double Strategy Faces Setback

Five Below, the retailer that offers merchandise priced between $1 and $5 for teens and tweens, has hit a roadblock in its ambitious growth plan, known as the Triple-Double strategy. Initiated in 2022, this strategy sought to triple the number of stores to over 3,500 by the fiscal year 2030 and double sales to $5.6 billion by the fiscal year 2025. However, the retailer's expectations haven't been met.

Stalled Growth

As the fiscal year 2023 came to a close, Five Below projected to have 1,544 stores, with plans to inaugurate 225 to 235 new stores in the fiscal year 2024, and 250-270 stores by fiscal year 2025. These figures fall short of the company's initial projections as well as the consensus estimate of 300 new stores.

A Strong Q4 but a Missed Target

Despite a robust Q4 where sales surged by 15.6% to $1.16 billion, leading to an upward revision of sales guidance to between $1.335 billion and $1.35 billion, the company's revenue projection for fiscal year 2025 is anticipated to reach only $4.7 billion. This estimate, proposed by Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin, falls short of the target by 20%.

Margin Pressure Amidst Challenges

The unchanged earnings outlook for fiscal year 2024, despite dealing with supply chain issues, inventory problems, and inflation, signals potential margin pressure. In response to these challenges, Craig-Hallum has downgraded Five Below to Hold from Buy and trimmed its price target to $195, a bit above the recent closing price. Craig-Hallum acknowledges Five Below as a leading growth story in retail but anticipates a challenging fiscal year 2024 due to fewer store openings and a shorter holiday shopping season, which could negatively affect sales.