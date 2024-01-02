en English
Safety

Fishers, Indiana Earns Second Safest City Title in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST
Fishers, Indiana Earns Second Safest City Title in 2024

In a significant accolade, Fishers, Indiana, has been recognized as the second safest city in America for 2024 by monetary evaluation website, MoneyGeek. The ranking is primarily based on the critical data of crime cost per capita, wherein Fishers has recorded a relatively low cost of $296. This recognition not only brings a sense of security but also a sense of pride to the residents of Fishers.

Midwest Cities Shine in Safety Rankings

It’s not just Fishers that has garnered recognition for its safety. Carmel, another city in Indiana, has also made its mark, securing a place in the top 10 safest cities with a crime cost per capita of $405. This acknowledgment has established Indiana’s status as one of the safer states in the country. Fishers, in particular, is celebrated as one of the best places to live in the Midwest, with a rapidly growing population and an array of amenities. The city offers big city entertainment, low crime rates, and a commitment to developing a healthy community.

Unveiling the Data

The FBI’s Crime Data Explorer reveals that there were only 77 instances of violent crime in all of 2021 in Fishers, and the crime rate is 5.2 times smaller than the national average. This data plays a substantial role in the city’s high safety ranking. MoneyGeek’s assessment extended to over 300 cities with populations exceeding 100,000 people and was based on crime statistics sourced from the FBI to determine the cost of crime per capita.

The Safest and the Rest

Leading the list as the safest city in America is Thousand Oaks, California, with a notably low crime cost of only $241 per capita. Besides Fishers and Carmel, Zionsville, Indiana, and Mason, Ohio, from the Midwest made it into the top 10 for small cities across the U.S. For those interested in delving into more detailed rankings, including information on the safest and most dangerous cities in America for 2024, it is accessible through MoneyGeek’s website.

Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

