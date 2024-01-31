Fisher-Price's Rockers Under Scrutiny Following Infant Death

Consumer Reports has voiced its deep concern over the safety of infant-to-toddler rockers manufactured by Fisher-Price, following the tragic death of an infant in November 2023. This incident, which involved an infant placed in a rocker for sleep and later found unresponsive on her stomach, is part of a disturbing pattern that has seen at least 13 infant fatalities linked to these products between 2009 and 2021.

Fisher-Price Rockers: A Troubled History

The recent incident adds another grim chapter to the clouded safety record of Fisher-Price's rockers. In 2019, the company was forced to recall its Rock 'n Play Sleeper when 30 infant deaths were associated with the product. Despite this recall, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported an estimated 70 additional fatalities, including eight that transpired post-recall.

Consumer Reports Urges Recall

In response to this alarming trend, Consumer Reports has called on the CPSC to enforce a mandatory recall of Fisher-Price's rockers. The organization believes this step is crucial in preventing further harm to infants. Additionally, the group advises parents and caregivers to exercise extreme caution when using these products for infant sleep.

Unanswered Questions

During the 2019 recall, Fisher-Price declared safety as the cornerstone of their mission. However, in light of the recent infant fatality and the ensuing letter from Consumer Reports, the company remains silent. This situation leaves consumers questioning Fisher-Price's commitment to safety and the potential risks associated with their infant-to-toddler rockers.