Business

Fisher Investments Refutes Sale Rumors, Criticizes The Wall Street Journal

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Fisher Investments Refutes Sale Rumors, Criticizes The Wall Street Journal

In a decisive response to recent speculation, Fisher Investments, a prominent fee-only investment adviser, has publicly stated it is not being sold to any entity, thereby debunking a false story published by The Wall Street Journal. The disputed report had claimed that Advent International, a private equity firm, was in discussions to purchase Fisher Investments. The story was sourced from unnamed individuals. Firmly denying these allegations, Fisher Investments stressed the lack of truth to the acquisition rumors.

Questioning Journalistic Integrity

The company also took a stand against The Wall Street Journal, criticizing its journalistic practice for failing to confirm the facts with them prior to the story’s publication. Fisher Investments insinuated the newspaper prioritized quick news delivery over the accuracy of its content. Along with the false acquisition claims, Fisher Investments hinted at other inaccuracies within the article, though the specifics of these errors were not disclosed in the company’s statement.

Fisher Investments: A Significant Player in Finance

Fisher Investments, founded by industry veteran Ken Fisher, holds a significant position within the financial advisory sector. It manages assets on a global scale for private and institutional investors, as well as retirement plans for US small to mid-sized businesses. Ken Fisher’s contributions extend beyond his business, reaching into the realm of financial journalism.

Ken Fisher: A Noteworthy Figure in Finance and Journalism

He has been a long-time columnist for Forbes and currently writes for the New York Post. His regular appearances in the media and several best-selling books on the subjects of investing and finance have established him as a well-known figure in the industry. Despite the recent turbulence caused by the false report, Fisher Investments remains committed to its core mission, providing fee-only investment advice to its clients.

Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

