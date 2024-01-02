Fish Richardson Promotes 20 Attorneys to Principal: A Commitment to Excellence

Global intellectual property law firm, Fish Richardson, has announced the elevation of 20 attorneys to principal as of January 1, 2024. With diverse expertise in litigation, patent prosecution, post-grant, and trademark counseling, these newly promoted principals are poised to address the ever-evolving needs of clients.

A Commitment to Client Success

Underlining the dedication of these attorneys to client success, Fish Richardson’s President and CEO, John Adkisson, characterized the firm as a collaborative, innovative, and creative organization. The promotion class is a reflection of this ethos, boasting individuals with advanced STEM degrees, diverse backgrounds, and many of whom have dedicated their entire legal career at Fish Richardson.

The New Principals

The newly promoted principals for 2024 include Charles Bahlert, Jonathan Bright, Noel Chakkalakal, Scott Flanz, Kathryn Grey, Excylyn Hardin Smith, Sarah Kelleher, Usman Khan, Casey Kraning, and Matthew Mosteller. Each of these professionals brings to the table specific focus and accomplishments in their respective fields, enriching the firm’s intellectual property services.

A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1878, Fish Richardson is known for handling complex cases involving influential technology leaders and brands. With over 400 attorneys and technology specialists spread across the U.S., Europe, and China, the firm continues to uphold its legacy of excellence.

COO Kristine McKinney expressed pride in the talents and accomplishments of the new principals, acknowledging that they strengthen the firm’s market-leading practices and embody the partnership spirit at Fish Richardson. The promotion showcases the firm’s commitment to nurturing talent, fostering diversity, and driving innovation in the field of intellectual property law.