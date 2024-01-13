Fiserv Takes Strategic Leap to Become a Merchant Acquirer Limited Purpose Bank

Fiserv, the prominent bank technology provider, has announced its plans to become a merchant acquirer limited purpose bank in Georgia. This strategic move aims to manage the full payment process for merchants, covering everything from authorization to settlement and clearing of card transactions. It comes at a time when third-party financial institutions, traditionally providing access to card networks as sponsor banks, are shifting their focus away from this vital service. However, it’s important to note that Fiserv’s initiative does not intend to morph the company into a conventional or regional bank. Rather, it seeks to sustain partnerships with financial institutions that wish to remain active in the market.

Strengthening Position in Non-Bank Acquiring Sector

The decision to become a limited purpose bank could bolster Fiserv’s footing in the non-bank acquiring sector. It could enable the company to orchestrate payments directly, thus reducing costs. Given Fiserv’s history of dominating the non-bank acquiring space, this expansion into a special-purpose bank might provide a competitive advantage over rivals such as FIS, Stripe, Square, and PayPal. This is particularly relevant in a slower economy where diversification and cost containment are vital.

Merchant Acquiring Market Landscape

The U.S. merchant acquiring market is predominantly controlled by a few major players. JPMorgan Chase leads in transaction volume, closely followed by Fiserv and then FIS/Worldpay. Fiserv’s strategic direction, including its expansions in Clover, their point of sale system, is significantly influenced by CEO Frank Bisignano, who brings extensive experience in the payments industry. The company has also recently broadened its merchant services to include sales to independent software vendors across various sectors.

Fiserv’s Strategic Leap

The move to acquire a bank charter, albeit a limited one, is a strategic leap that could provide Fiserv with additional incentives to retain merchants. It could also help the company withstand the economic pressures currently plaguing the payment processing industry, such as reduced revenue growth and increased competition. This comes on the heels of Fiserv’s reported revenue of $17.74 billion in 2022, marking a 9.31% increase from the previous year. The company’s growth trajectory, coupled with its strategic initiatives, positions it well to navigate the complexities of the evolving financial landscape.