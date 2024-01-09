Fiserv Launches Small Business Index to Monitor US Small Business Health

In an innovative move, Fiserv, Inc., a leading player in the financial services technology landscape, has announced the launch of the Fiserv Small Business Index. This monthly gauge is designed to monitor the health of small businesses in the United States, offering a unique perspective by pulling data from direct consumer spending across approximately 2 million U.S. small businesses. The Index encompasses card, cash, and check payments, both in-store and online, providing a factual real-time snapshot of small business activity.

Unveiling the Fiserv Small Business Index

Unlike traditional survey or sentiment-based indices, the Fiserv Small Business Index sets itself apart by presenting a numeric value reflecting consumer spending and a transaction index for customer traffic. These figures can be further broken down by region, state, and business type using the North American Industry Classification System. Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President, and CEO of Fiserv, underscored the significant role small businesses play in the U.S. economy. With a contribution of 44% to the GDP and nearly half of all jobs, the health of small businesses is a critical indicator of the country’s economic well-being.

Key Insights from December 2023

As per the Index’s findings for December 2023, consumer spending in small businesses exhibited a slight increase, with the index rising to 138. This equates to a 0.6% monthly and 2.6% annual growth. Significant improvements were observed in restaurants, clothing, and ambulatory healthcare services. The Food Services and Drinking Places category saw a notable jump of six points to an index of 128, indicating a 4.9% monthly and a 3.1% annual sales increase. Retail, on the other hand, demonstrated stability with a marginal dip in sales but an annual increase nonetheless.

Accessing The Index

The Fiserv Small Business Index is readily accessible on Fiserv’s website, offering an interactive platform for data analysis. This initiative by Fiserv underscores its commitment to supporting and understanding the small business sector, an essential cog in the U.S. economy.