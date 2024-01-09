en English
Business

Fiserv Launches Small Business Index to Monitor US Small Business Health

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
In an innovative move, Fiserv, Inc., a leading player in the financial services technology landscape, has announced the launch of the Fiserv Small Business Index. This monthly gauge is designed to monitor the health of small businesses in the United States, offering a unique perspective by pulling data from direct consumer spending across approximately 2 million U.S. small businesses. The Index encompasses card, cash, and check payments, both in-store and online, providing a factual real-time snapshot of small business activity.

Unveiling the Fiserv Small Business Index

Unlike traditional survey or sentiment-based indices, the Fiserv Small Business Index sets itself apart by presenting a numeric value reflecting consumer spending and a transaction index for customer traffic. These figures can be further broken down by region, state, and business type using the North American Industry Classification System. Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President, and CEO of Fiserv, underscored the significant role small businesses play in the U.S. economy. With a contribution of 44% to the GDP and nearly half of all jobs, the health of small businesses is a critical indicator of the country’s economic well-being.

Key Insights from December 2023

As per the Index’s findings for December 2023, consumer spending in small businesses exhibited a slight increase, with the index rising to 138. This equates to a 0.6% monthly and 2.6% annual growth. Significant improvements were observed in restaurants, clothing, and ambulatory healthcare services. The Food Services and Drinking Places category saw a notable jump of six points to an index of 128, indicating a 4.9% monthly and a 3.1% annual sales increase. Retail, on the other hand, demonstrated stability with a marginal dip in sales but an annual increase nonetheless.

Accessing The Index

The Fiserv Small Business Index is readily accessible on Fiserv’s website, offering an interactive platform for data analysis. This initiative by Fiserv underscores its commitment to supporting and understanding the small business sector, an essential cog in the U.S. economy.

Business United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

