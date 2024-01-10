en English
Business

FirstService Corp. Bolsters U.S. Presence with Strategic Acquisitions

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
FirstService Corp. Bolsters U.S. Presence with Strategic Acquisitions

FirstService Corporation, a leading property services company, has announced the successful completion of three high-profile acquisitions in the United States. Although the company has not disclosed the financial specifics of the deals, these acquisitions are part of a broader strategy to expand and strengthen FirstService’s footprint in the restoration services industry.

Acquisition Details

The first acquisition is of DryPatrol LLC, a prominent commercial restoration service provider based in Dayton, Ohio. DryPatrol will now operate under the umbrella of FirstService’s First Onsite Restoration business, integrating its services and augmenting its capability. This acquisition is expected to deepen FirstService’s roots in Ohio, enhancing the company’s ability to provide high-quality restoration services in the region.

Alongside this, FirstService’s Paul Davis Restoration business has also expanded its operations by taking over two of its franchised firms. These include one in the Denver metropolitan area and another serving the urban markets of southern Idaho. This strategic move is aimed at consolidating the company’s presence in these areas and capitalizing on potential opportunities in markets vulnerable to weather-related property and significant loss claims.

Significance of the Acquisitions

These acquisitions are more than just strategic business developments. They represent a significant step towards FirstService Corp.’s larger growth strategy within the restoration services sector in the U.S. market. By expanding its service portfolio and geographical reach, FirstService is positioning itself as a force to be reckoned with in the restoration industry.

FirstService Corp., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FSV, is known for its robust growth strategy and commitment to providing top-notch property services. These latest acquisitions are a testament to this commitment and an indication of the company’s ambitious plans for the future.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

