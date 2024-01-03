en English
Business

First Trading Day of 2024: A Tale of Financial Shifts and Housing Challenges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
The dawn of 2024 saw a significant shift in the financial and job market landscapes. With the S&P 500 experiencing a decline due to rising bond yields and investors cashing their chips after a prosperous 2023, the financial market started the year with a jolt. And while the Nasdaq felt its worst day since the previous October, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to eke out a slight increase.

A Tough Road Ahead for Real Estate

On the real estate front, data from the final week of 2023 paints a challenging picture for 2024. Experts forecast a surge in inventory, sales rates, and home prices, pointing towards a resilient housing market. However, the flip side to this growth is the potential exacerbation of the ongoing affordability crisis. This escalation could leave millions of potential homeowners on the sidelines, unable to enter a market that’s swiftly becoming unaffordable.

Key indicators such as housing supply and demand do not inspire hope for an improvement in affordability in 2024, even in the face of potentially cheaper mortgage rates. The past year ended with fewer single-family homes on the market than in 2022, but there has been a gradual increase in inventory. The number of homes in the contract pending stage also showed growth, indicating a robust real estate market for the year ahead. However, with the median price of single-family homes in the US now standing at $415,000, a 3% increase from the previous year, the dream of homeownership seems to be slipping further away for many would-be buyers.

A Year of Change for Workers and Retirees

In the job market, assistant managers in customer service roles saw the highest median wage growth in 2023, a shift primarily driven by labor shortages and high turnover rates. For retirees reliant on Social Security benefits, 2024 brings a slew of changes. Beneficiaries will see a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment, higher Medicare Part B premiums, an updated retirement earnings test, and the possibility of federal taxes on benefit income depending on combined income levels.

In conclusion, the first trading day of 2024 sets the stage for a year of financial shifts, housing market challenges, and labor market changes. As we navigate this evolving landscape, the resilience and adaptability of individuals, businesses, and economies will undoubtedly be put to the test.

Business Economy United States
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

