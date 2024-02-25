First Second's Bold Expansion: From 'InvestiGators' to a Full 'GatorVerse'

Imagine a world where the intricacies of mystery and the charm of graphic novels blend seamlessly, creating a universe so captivating, it draws readers of all ages into its fold. This is the world First Second has crafted with the 'InvestiGators' series by John Patrick Green, and its recent expansion into the 'GatorVerse'. With the original series soaring to remarkable print runs of one-and-a-half million copies and its spinoff, 'Agents Of SUIT', hitting around half a million, the ambition behind this expansion is clear. But what does it mean for the future of graphic novels, and how does it reflect the evolving landscape of children's literature?

The Undercover World of Mango and Brash

The heart of this narrative universe beats with the adventures of Mango and Brash, the super-spy duo who don't shy away from diving into the sewers to unravel mysteries and combat crime. Since its inception in 2020, the series has not only maintained a steady pace of releasing two volumes annually but has also promised to accelerate with the announcement of an expanded 'GatorVerse' at ComicsPro. This ambitious future is set to feature contributions from a variety of creators, suggesting a rich, diversified exploration of its universe.

From Disney to 'GatorVerse': The Evolution of John Patrick Green

John Patrick Green, a School of Visual Arts alumnus of the class of 1997, brings a distinguished career to the table, including work for Disney and Pixar comics like 'Phineas and Ferb'. Beyond his collaborative efforts with Dave Roman and managing Cryptic Press, Green's significant success with First Second through titles like 'Hippopotamister' set the stage for the breakout hit 'InvestiGators'. The launch of 'Agents Of S.U.I.T.' marked the series' initial exploration into a broader narrative, spurred by discussions among Green, his agent Jen Linnan, and First Second's then-editorial director Calista Brill, a key figure in contemporary comic book publishing.

Challenges and Opportunities in the 'GatorVerse'

While the expansion into the 'GatorVerse' represents a significant opportunity for First Second to captivate a wider audience, it also presents challenges. Balancing the original charm of the 'InvestiGators' series with the introduction of new characters and plots demands careful consideration to ensure the essence that attracted readers initially remains intact. Moreover, the inclusion of various creators introduces diverse storytelling styles, which, while enriching the universe, requires a harmonious blend to maintain coherence across the series.