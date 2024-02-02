First Responder Friday Honors Madison Frame for Her Unyielding Service

Eastern Iowa's 'First Responder Friday' program, aired on 98.1 KHAK radio, has been fostering a culture of appreciation and respect for first responders. This week, the program celebrated the unyielding dedication and selflessness of Madison Frame, a firefighter/paramedic serving three area fire departments and working as a paramedic for the Iowa County Ambulance.

A Tribute to Selflessness

The nomination for Frame came from Zachary Schmitz, who commended her readiness to suspend everything to lend a helping hand. Frame's relentless service and her unflinching commitment to her duty have made her a beacon of hope and reassurance for those in need.

Appreciation in Action

As part of the recognition, Frame received a token of appreciation in the form of $25 gift cards to Wild Hogs Saloon and Eatery in Walford and Honor and Respect, a brand that supports first responders. These tokens aren't merely about the financial value; they symbolize a heartfelt 'thank you' from the community she serves with such staunch dedication.

Nominations and Privacy

The program continues to encourage the public to nominate deserving first responders. It also takes the privacy of children seriously. When submissions include photos, nominators are urged to secure parental permission for any children pictured. If not, specific measures are taken to shield the children's privacy when the pictures are shared online.