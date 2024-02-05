First National Bank's $13.5m Settlement: A Step Towards Financial Equality

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a $13.5 million settlement with First National Bank (FNB) over allegations of redlining in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Charlotte and Winston Salem, North Carolina. The bank, having been accused of disproportionately focusing its mortgage lending services on white neighborhoods, has committed to investing $11.75 million in a loan subsidy fund to assist borrowers of color. The settlement also includes the opening of three new branches in these cities.

Combating Discriminatory Lending Practices

This settlement is part of the Justice Department's Combating Redlining Initiative, which has secured over $122 million in relief for communities across the country. In addition to the monetary settlement, FNB has agreed to conduct staff trainings and enhance its fair lending program. The bank has also established a Special Purpose Credit Program to provide greater access to home loans in communities of color across the seven states where it does business and the District of Columbia.

DOJ's Redlining Taskforce

This is the 13th redlining settlement brought by the Biden Administration since 2021, and the Justice Department has created a Redlining Taskforce to focus on racial discrimination in financial services. The taskforce's focus is not just on redlining but also on broader patterns of discrimination in financial services.

A Step Towards Equality

The settlement is seen as a significant step towards creating better borrowing opportunities for all North Carolinians. While FNB disagreed with the findings, the bank settled the case to put the matter behind them. The DOJ hopes that this serves as a stern reminder to all financial institutions that discriminatory practices will not be tolerated.