First National Bank Settles Discrimination Lawsuit for $13.5 Million

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached a $13.5 million settlement with First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNB), resolving allegations of discriminatory lending practices against Black and Latino homebuyers in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The bank, accused of redlining—a practice rooted in racial segregation that limits equal access to credit for communities of color—has agreed to invest this sum to increase the credit opportunities for the affected communities.

Unearthing Discrimination

FNB's discriminatory lending practices reportedly began under Yadkin Financial, which FNB acquired in 2017. Investigations found that FNB was four times more likely to approve mortgages for white individuals compared to Black or Hispanic people in Winston Salem, and 2.5 times more likely in Charlotte.

Settlement Details

The settlement requires FNB to establish an $11.75 million loan subsidy fund dedicated to increasing credit for home mortgage loans for communities of color in Charlotte and Winston Salem. In addition, FNB will open three new branch offices in minority-dominant parts of Charlotte and Winston Salem and offer financial education and credit counseling classes. A part of the settlement will also be spent on advertising FNB's services to these communities and on community partnerships to provide credit and financial services in these areas.

Broader DOJ Initiative

This settlement is a part of the DOJ's Combating Redlining Initiative, led by Kristin Clark, head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division. Since 2021, the initiative has announced 12 redlining resolutions, securing over $122 million in relief for communities of color. Notably, the DOJ brought the largest redlining lawsuit in history against Los Angeles-based City National Bank in 2023 for similar discrimination against Black and Latino communities.