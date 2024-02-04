First Interstate BancSystem Adjusts Strategy Amid Financial Challenges

Montana's First Interstate BancSystem has been compelled to adapt its strategy amidst a challenging financial environment punctuated by declining net interest margins (NIM), sluggish credit demand, and rising deposit costs. Despite the bank's high dividend yield of 7.10%, its Q4 2023 performance was indicative of these challenges.

Loan Growth and Investment Focus

Loan growth remains stagnant, with only a modest increase of 1% year-over-year in the loan portfolio. In response to this flat growth, the bank is shifting its focus to its investment portfolio, particularly fixed-rate securities, in anticipation of a potential decline in the Federal Funds Rate. This strategic shift aims to stabilize earnings amidst the stagnant loan growth and is expected to generate significant cash inflows by mid-2025.

In Q4 2023, First Interstate BancSystem's securities portfolio expanded by $162 million. Reinvestment in securities yielded a weighted average return of 5.50%, a promising development in the bank's revised investment strategy.

Deposit Challenges and Federal Funds Rate

However, the bank is grappling with a decrease in average deposits and an increase in the cost of deposits. These dynamics are expected to exert downward pressure on profitability. The management is anticipating three 25 basis point cuts in the Federal Funds Rate in 2024. If realized, these cuts could aid in the recovery of NIM.

Dividend Sustainability Concerns

Concerns are mounting about the sustainability of the bank's high dividend yield. It is projected that earnings per share (EPS) may struggle to cover the dividend in 2024, posing a risk for investors seeking a company with growing and sustainable dividends.

In spite of these challenges, First Interstate BancSystem remains well-capitalized. The total value to book (TVB) per share increased by 5.50% compared to the previous year, demonstrating resilience in a tough financial landscape.