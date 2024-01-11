en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

First Financial Northwest Stock Surges Following Acquisition Announcement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
First Financial Northwest Stock Surges Following Acquisition Announcement

In a significant turn of events, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) has announced an acquisition deal with Global Federal Credit Union. The deal, which involves the purchase of First Financial Northwest’s subsidiary, First Financial Northwest Bank, for a colossal sum of $231.2 million in cash, has sent ripples through the financial landscape.

Stock Surge and Acquisition Details

News of the impending acquisition has resulted in a dramatic surge in FFNW’s shares, which saw a 42% increase, skyrocketing to $19.50 on the Nasdaq. This is a significant rise from the previously recorded range of $9.70 to $22.17 observed over the last 52 weeks. The acquisition is contingent upon receiving necessary regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Implications for First Financial Northwest and its Shareholders

Following the acquisition, First Financial Northwest plans to wind down its operations and dissolve. The shareholders stand to benefit from this liquidation, as they are projected to receive a substantial amount ranging between $23.18 to $23.75 per share. This strategic move is expected to deliver substantial value to the shareholders and is in line with the company’s commitment to maximize shareholder returns.

Benefits for First Financial Northwest Bank’s Customers

The transition is set to benefit the customers of First Financial Northwest Bank as they will gain access to Global Federal Credit Union’s broader range of products and services. This acquisition is a strategic move for Global Federal Credit Union as it looks to expand its business and commercial services while enhancing its branch presence in Western Washington.

The deal marks a pivotal moment in the finance sector as it represents the largest bank acquisition by a credit union, indicative of a growing trend. It also raises intriguing questions about the credit union industry and the need for more stringent congressional oversight.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
28 seconds ago
Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm
Las Piñas-based cargo forwarding company faces a barrage of complaints from an estimated 100 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families. The root of the issue is the company’s alleged withholding of balikbayan boxes, parcels shipped by Filipinos residing abroad to their loved ones back home, unless additional shipping fees are paid. The controversy has
Balikbayan Box Controversy: OFWs and Families File Complaints Against Cargo Firm
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
3 mins ago
A Rules-Based Economy: China's Path Out of the Middle-Income Trap
WNOV Ushers in a New Era with Leadership Change and Rebranding
5 mins ago
WNOV Ushers in a New Era with Leadership Change and Rebranding
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
2 mins ago
BTRC Imposes 15% Late Charge on Delayed License Renewals by Radio Equipment Vendors
HCL Technologies Announces 600% Dividend Amid Strong Financial Performance
2 mins ago
HCL Technologies Announces 600% Dividend Amid Strong Financial Performance
Indiamart Intermesh Records a Significant Jump in Q4 and Yearly Profit Amid Market Volatility
2 mins ago
Indiamart Intermesh Records a Significant Jump in Q4 and Yearly Profit Amid Market Volatility
Latest Headlines
World News
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
14 seconds
India-US Relationship: From Challenging Beginnings to a Strategic Partnership
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
40 seconds
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
59 seconds
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
1 min
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
1 min
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
2 mins
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
2 mins
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
2 mins
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
2 mins
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app