First Baby of 2024: Element Moon Baker Arrives Early on New Year’s Day

Breaking the silence of the New Year with the sweet cries of a newborn, Element Moon Baker has been declared the first baby of 2024 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Born at 12:45 p.m., Element made his entrance into the world earlier than his parents, Tylar Donnelly and Ja’Ron Baker, had expected, as the due date was set for January 12. However, the arrival of this bundle of joy brought nothing but happiness and surprise to the family.

The Gift of New Life

Element Moon Baker, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and stretching 20.5 inches long, was celebrated not only for his early arrival but also for being the first baby to grace the hospital’s maternity ward in the New Year. The St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation and the hospital gift shop prepared a gift basket for the newborn, which included essentials like diapers, a diaper bag, a baby blanket, and a quilt, along with stuffed animals and other items.

A Distinctive Naming Tradition

In a world where names carry significant weight, Tylar Donnelly and Ja’Ron Baker have chosen to tread an unconventional path. Their first child was given the unique name Reason, a choice that reflects deep thought and intention. In keeping with this distinctive tradition, the newborn has been christened Element, a name bearing a profound resonance with nature and life. This naming tradition marks the family’s identity, setting them apart in the community.

More New Year Babies

While Element Moon Baker was the first baby born in Twin Falls, other hospitals also welcomed their first newborns of the year. St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise celebrated the birth of Nevaeh Lilly, and another baby, Ella Rose, was born at the St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian at the same time. In West Virginia, WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital welcomed Karter Leggett, and EIRMC in Idaho announced the arrival of Baby Jade. Each birth, unique and special, marked a joyous start to the year 2024.