en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

First Baby of 2024 at United Hospital Center Ushers in New Beginnings

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
First Baby of 2024 at United Hospital Center Ushers in New Beginnings

Stonewood, West Virginia’s United Hospital Center, heralded the advent of 2024 with a joyous beginning. At 12:25 p.m., on New Year’s Day, Alayna Joy Hollabaugh made her grand entrance as the hospital’s first baby of the new year. This birth holds particular significance for parents Tyler and Leanna Hollabaugh, who had previously endured two pregnancy losses.

An Unexpected Surprise

Alayna’s arrival was an unexpected delight in more ways than one. Tyler, a father who hails from a lineage of boys, was pleasantly surprised by the birth of a baby girl. The couple’s two sons, as well, are thrilled to welcome their baby sister into their fold.

A Race Against Time

The family’s excitement is further stoked by an impromptu race between Leanna and her sisters, who are also expecting baby girls. With due dates closely aligned, it was nearly a contest to see who would deliver first. Alayna, originally expected on January 11, showed her eagerness to join the world by arriving ten days early.

Embracing A New Beginning

At birth, Alayna weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 19 3/4 inches. Her early arrival has already brought an outpouring of love from her family, creating a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and new beginnings. Amber Patrick, a registered nurse at UHC, expressed her honor in assisting with Alayna’s birth and her parents, recognizing the uniqueness of New Year’s babies, and the precious traditions they bring about.

0
United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville's Homelessness Challenge: New Tents Emerge Despite Efforts

By Momen Zellmi

FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight

By BNN Correspondents

Belmont Shooting: Two Apprehended, Police Seek More Information ...
@Crime · 10 seconds
Belmont Shooting: Two Apprehended, Police Seek More Information ...
heart comment 0
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years

By BNN Correspondents

County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
Arson Allegations Against NYC Landlord Highlight Tenant Disputes

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Arson Allegations Against NYC Landlord Highlight Tenant Disputes
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend

By Mazhar Abbas

Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
Alexander County Honors Late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal with Monument

By BNN Correspondents

Alexander County Honors Late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal with Monument
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
7 seconds
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
7 seconds
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
8 seconds
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
10 seconds
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
12 seconds
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
23 seconds
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
28 seconds
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
31 seconds
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
33 seconds
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
26 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app