First Baby of 2024 at United Hospital Center Ushers in New Beginnings

Stonewood, West Virginia’s United Hospital Center, heralded the advent of 2024 with a joyous beginning. At 12:25 p.m., on New Year’s Day, Alayna Joy Hollabaugh made her grand entrance as the hospital’s first baby of the new year. This birth holds particular significance for parents Tyler and Leanna Hollabaugh, who had previously endured two pregnancy losses.

An Unexpected Surprise

Alayna’s arrival was an unexpected delight in more ways than one. Tyler, a father who hails from a lineage of boys, was pleasantly surprised by the birth of a baby girl. The couple’s two sons, as well, are thrilled to welcome their baby sister into their fold.

A Race Against Time

The family’s excitement is further stoked by an impromptu race between Leanna and her sisters, who are also expecting baby girls. With due dates closely aligned, it was nearly a contest to see who would deliver first. Alayna, originally expected on January 11, showed her eagerness to join the world by arriving ten days early.

Embracing A New Beginning

At birth, Alayna weighed a healthy 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and measured 19 3/4 inches. Her early arrival has already brought an outpouring of love from her family, creating a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and new beginnings. Amber Patrick, a registered nurse at UHC, expressed her honor in assisting with Alayna’s birth and her parents, recognizing the uniqueness of New Year’s babies, and the precious traditions they bring about.