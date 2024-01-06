en English
First Baby of 2024: Alani Brielle Pressley Marks a Joyful Beginning at CaroMont Regional

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
First Baby of 2024: Alani Brielle Pressley Marks a Joyful Beginning at CaroMont Regional

2024 started with a bang at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gaston County, with the arrival of the first newborn of the year. Alani Brielle Pressley made her grand entrance into the world at 7:26 a.m. on the 1st of January. She arrived after a five-hour labor by her mother, A’lea Pressley, bringing joy and delight to the family and medical staff alike.

The Start of a New Life

Alani, a healthy newborn, tipped the scales at 6 pounds and 3 ounces and measured 19 inches in length. The news of her distinction as the year’s first newborn at CaroMont Regional was a delightful surprise to her mother, A’lea. “It was a wonderful moment,” said A’lea, who was thrilled and overwhelmed by the news. A’lea expressed her wishes for Alani, hoping that her daughter will grow up knowing that she is special and blessed.

A Blended Family Welcomes Alani

Resembling her father, Jonathan Vann, Alani joins a blended family complete with two older brothers from her mother’s side, and two brothers and a sister from her father’s side. The Gastonia family, now richer by one, feels complete with Alani’s arrival. “Alani completes our family and I don’t plan on having more children,” shared A’lea, expressing the joyous sentiment of the family.

A Promise of a Bright Future

A’lea believes that being the first baby of the year signifies a promising future and hopes that Alani will grow up feeling special for her unique timing. “Being born first in the year is a good omen,” A’lea reflected, filling the moment with optimism and hope for Alani’s future.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

