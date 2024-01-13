First and Last Production L88 Corvettes Up for Auction in Florida

Floridian car enthusiasts and collectors are buzzing with anticipation as a pair of highly coveted Corvettes, known as the first and last production L88 Corvettes, are set to take center stage at a notable auction event in Kissimmee. These iconic American sports cars, initiated by Zora Arkus-Duntov, the Corvette’s chief engineer, are more than just vehicles; they are pieces of motor racing history.

An Unrivaled Racing Legacy

The L88 option was a special performance package for Corvettes, with a focus on racing performance. It boasted a powerful 7.0-liter V-8 engine, rated at 430 horsepower but presumably produced significantly more. Stripped of regular comforts such as radios and air conditioning, the L88 was equipped with high-performance parts like aluminum heads, placing performance above comfort.

Rarity Breeds Value

Despite its racing orientation, a handful of L88s found their way into the hands of road car owners, contributing to their current rarity and immense desirability among collectors. A testament to their value, an exceptional L88 model fetched nearly $2.7 million at an auction in 2021.

A Duo of Desirability

The two L88 Corvettes now up for grabs at the forthcoming Mecum auction consist of the first L88, a 1967 Tuxedo Black convertible with a remarkable racing history, and the last production L88, a Fathom Green 1969 coupe. Both vehicles have undergone meticulous restorations, ensuring they are in pristine condition.

Adding to the excitement, the auction also presents another historic muscle car duo, the 1970 Dodge Challenger and Plymouth Barracuda ‘pilot cars.’ These vehicles are some of the earliest Chrysler E-Body convertibles built, adding another layer of allure to this much-anticipated event.

As the gavel prepares to fall on these automotive gems, the auction promises to be a landmark moment in the world of collectible car auctions, underscoring the enduring allure of these racing legends.