First American Financial to Discuss Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results Amid Cyber Incident

First American Financial Corporation, one of the leading providers of title, settlement, and risk solutions for real estate transactions, has announced a conference call to discuss its earnings results for Q4 and the full fiscal year of 2023. The call is scheduled for February 8, 2024, a day after the earnings report release, which will be unveiled on February 7, 2024, post-market close.

Advertisment

Addressing the Cyber Incident Impact

The company anticipates a weaker financial performance for the fourth quarter due to a cyber-attack that occurred on December 20, 2023. The incident led to the delay of certain transactions, thereby causing a temporary loss of revenue. The revenue recognition for these transactions is now projected to be shifted to the first quarter of 2024. Despite this setback, First American asserts that the incident will not have a substantial impact on its overall financial condition, although it did result in a one-time expense.

Details of the Stolen Customer Data yet to be Released

Advertisment

In the aftermath of the cyber incident, it was revealed that customer data had been compromised. However, the company has not disclosed the extent and nature of the stolen data. In Q3 of 2023, First American reported revenue of $1.481 billion and a net loss of $1.2 million.

First American's Commitment to Transparency

First American has assured that both the conference call and the earnings report will be accessible to investors, the financial community, the media, and the general public. The call is set to be broadcast over the Internet and will also be available via phone by dialing toll-free or international numbers. An audio replay of the call will be available until February 22, 2024. Furthermore, First American plans to release subsequent quarterly financial results press releases on pre-announced dates in 2024.

The company, recognized for leading the digital transformation in its industry, generated $7.6 billion in total revenue in 2022. Known for its positive workplace environment, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For and one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Operating for over 130 years, the company offers a wide range of products and services both domestically and internationally.