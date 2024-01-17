First American Financial Corporation Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Call Amid Cybersecurity Incident

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is set to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings results in a conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST. The call, open to investors, the financial community, media, and the public, follows the release of the earnings results on February 7, 2024, after regular trading closes.

Advertisment

Implications of Cybersecurity Incident

The conference call comes in the wake of a cybersecurity incident that impacted First American's Q4 2023 financial results. The incident led to delayed transactions, a loss in revenue, and one-time expenses. Additionally, the company had to postpone revenue recognition from certain title policies to Q1 2024. Despite these setbacks, First American maintains that the incident will not materially affect its overall financial conditions or ongoing results of operations.

Subsidiaries and Theft of Consumer Data

Advertisment

First American Financial Corporation, a leading provider of title, settlement, and risk solutions for real estate transactions, operates several subsidiaries. Recently, there was a theft of consumer data by the perpetrators of the cybersecurity incident. The company's third-quarter 2023 revenue and net loss have also been disclosed.

A Strong Financial Foothold

Despite the cybersecurity breach, First American continues to demonstrate financial strength and stability. The company, with a history spanning over 130 years, generated a revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, offering a range of services including title insurance, valuation products, mortgage subservicing, and home warranty products. Recognized for its workplace culture and innovation, the company has received notable accolades and stands at the forefront of the industry's digital transformation.