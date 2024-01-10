en English
Business

Firehawk Aerospace Receives AFWERX Award for Innovative Rocket Engine Development

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
Firehawk Aerospace Receives AFWERX Award for Innovative Rocket Engine Development

Firehawk Aerospace, a leading rocket engine design and manufacturing company based in Dallas, has been honored with a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I award from AFWERX, a program under the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) umbrella. This accolade comes in recognition of Firehawk’s commitment to develop Solid Rocket Motors (SRM) and Hybrid Rocket Engines, as part of an ambitious initiative to solve prominent challenges plaguing the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

A Streamlined Approach

AFWERX and the AFRL have adopted a streamlined approach to the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, aimed at reducing proposal to award timelines and minimizing bureaucratic red tape. This strategy has also broadened the applicant pool, encouraging more businesses to partake in these innovation-driven initiatives.

Innovating Through Fuel Production

Firehawk Aerospace CEO, Will Edwards, shed light on the firm’s innovative approach to fuel production. This unique methodology allows for the rapid design and testing of rocket motors and engines. With the backing of the SBIR Phase I award, Firehawk is poised to accelerate its mission of addressing supply chain concerns in the propulsion industry, while enhancing their capabilities for large-scale production.

The Vision of Firehawk Aerospace

Founded in 2019 by Ronald Jones, Will Edwards, and Steve Edwards, Firehawk Aerospace specializes in the production of cost-effective and reliable engines. The company employs additive manufacturing techniques to optimize production, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to innovation. Operating out of Dallas and conducting tests in West Texas, Firehawk’s vision is to revolutionize the propulsion industry with its state-of-the-art engines.

As a final note, it’s imperative to understand that the views and statements expressed in this announcement may not necessarily represent the official stance of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

