en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Firefighters Swap Flames for Fix-Its: A Look into Golden Valley’s Firefighter Handyman

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Firefighters Swap Flames for Fix-Its: A Look into Golden Valley’s Firefighter Handyman

In an innovative fusion of public service and entrepreneurship, a new company in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Firefighter Handyman, has sprung to life. The brainchild of experienced firefighters, including Jeff Piper and Curtis Smith, this fresh business venture aims to offer home repair, maintenance, installation, and assembly services to the community while empowering local firefighters to employ their skills in a unique way.

Firefighters Trading Hoses for Hammers

With a combined service of 18 years in the Robbinsdale and Golden Valley fire departments, co-founders Piper and Smith recognized a latent opportunity. They saw a way for retired firefighters to continue their community service, bolster their income, and enjoy flexible work hours. Thus, Firefighter Handyman was born.

The company charges an estimated $100 per hour for its services. Impressively, 70% of this cost flows directly to the handy person, with the company taking care of project management, bonding, and insurance.

Breaking Stereotypes, Building Inclusivity

Despite the ‘handyman’ in its name, Firefighter Handyman is committed to gender inclusivity. Smith acknowledged that the term ‘handyman’ is more searchable by the public, but he emphasized that the company welcomes handymen and women alike. The company is currently on the hunt for experienced firefighter handymen and women who can commit 10 to 15 hours per month to the business. Prospective participants can apply through the company’s website.

A Business with a Heart

In addition to its business model, Firefighter Handyman carries a philanthropic torch. The company has pledged to donate 5% of its annual net income to organizations that support firefighters, thus reinforcing its deep ties to the firefighting community.

0
Business United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 mins ago
Beijing's Spring Festival Expo: A Blend of Tradition and Commerce
The Spring Festival product expo, a bustling hub of cultural and commercial activity, opened its doors in Beijing on January 13, 2024. As the Chinese New Year looms on the horizon, the expo has become a one-stop shopping destination for Beijing’s local residents preparing for the beloved festival scheduled for February 10. Expo: A Microcosm
Beijing's Spring Festival Expo: A Blend of Tradition and Commerce
Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB for Development and Climate Resilience
48 mins ago
Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB for Development and Climate Resilience
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
51 mins ago
Boeing's Crisis Deepens: An Opportunity for China's Aviation Industry?
X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation: 2024 Editions Go Digital
14 mins ago
X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation: 2024 Editions Go Digital
DGFT Clarifies No Import Restrictions on Desktop Computers in India
15 mins ago
DGFT Clarifies No Import Restrictions on Desktop Computers in India
2024 X Corp's Kiosk Introduces New Operating Hours for Enhanced Customer Convenience
48 mins ago
2024 X Corp's Kiosk Introduces New Operating Hours for Enhanced Customer Convenience
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
14 seconds
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
4 mins
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
4 mins
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
7 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
9 mins
Rahul Gandhi Declines Nitish Kumar's Proposal: A Shift in Political Alliances?
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
10 mins
The Dynamic Life of Colin McGregor: From RAF Pilot to Adventurous Explorer
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
12 mins
Fajardo and Bolden Named Mr. Basketball and Ms. Football by Philippine Sportswriters Association
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
14 mins
Exeter Chiefs' Resolute Victory Over Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
14 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Inspires Manchester City's Thrilling Comeback Against Newcastle United
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
47 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
54 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
56 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
1 hour
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app