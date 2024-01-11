Firefighters Swap Flames for Fix-Its: A Look into Golden Valley’s Firefighter Handyman

In an innovative fusion of public service and entrepreneurship, a new company in Golden Valley, Minnesota, Firefighter Handyman, has sprung to life. The brainchild of experienced firefighters, including Jeff Piper and Curtis Smith, this fresh business venture aims to offer home repair, maintenance, installation, and assembly services to the community while empowering local firefighters to employ their skills in a unique way.

Firefighters Trading Hoses for Hammers

With a combined service of 18 years in the Robbinsdale and Golden Valley fire departments, co-founders Piper and Smith recognized a latent opportunity. They saw a way for retired firefighters to continue their community service, bolster their income, and enjoy flexible work hours. Thus, Firefighter Handyman was born.

The company charges an estimated $100 per hour for its services. Impressively, 70% of this cost flows directly to the handy person, with the company taking care of project management, bonding, and insurance.

Breaking Stereotypes, Building Inclusivity

Despite the ‘handyman’ in its name, Firefighter Handyman is committed to gender inclusivity. Smith acknowledged that the term ‘handyman’ is more searchable by the public, but he emphasized that the company welcomes handymen and women alike. The company is currently on the hunt for experienced firefighter handymen and women who can commit 10 to 15 hours per month to the business. Prospective participants can apply through the company’s website.

A Business with a Heart

In addition to its business model, Firefighter Handyman carries a philanthropic torch. The company has pledged to donate 5% of its annual net income to organizations that support firefighters, thus reinforcing its deep ties to the firefighting community.