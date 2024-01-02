Firearms Charges for New Jersey Man Following Traffic Stop

On the evening of December 28, 37-year-old Montrell Ayers of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was pulled over by Officer Travis Freeman at the crossroads of Walnut Avenue and Behnert Place. The stop, initiated due to an equipment violation, soon escalated into a situation far more severe.

Details of the Arrest

A black 2019 Toyota, driven by Ayers, caught the attention of Officer Freeman at approximately 7:58 PM. Officer Ryan Drew subsequently joined Freeman as backup. Their investigation revealed a loaded .38 Hermann Weihrauch revolver with hollow nose ammunition in Ayers’ possession, transforming a routine traffic stop into a serious firearms incident.

Ayers’ Charges and Detention

Ayers now faces a 2nd Degree charge for Possession of a Firearm and a 4th Degree charge for Possession of Hollow Nose Ammunition. Following the arrest, he was transferred to Union County Jail to await a detention hearing. Ayers also received summonses for improper display of license plates and driving with a suspended license, adding to the gravity of his situation.

Implications of the Arrest

This arrest underlines the persisting issues of illegal firearm possession and its potential dangers. The information about Ayers’ arrest was disseminated by Capt. Matthew R. Nazzaro, underscoring the transparency and vigilance of the Elizabeth Police Department in their fight against illegal firearms and the crimes they may facilitate.