Fire Ravages Vacant Gault Middle School in Tacoma, Raises Community Concerns

An early morning inferno at the Gault Middle School in Tacoma, once brimming with life, now vacant, sparked concern and investigation. The fire, which broke out shortly after 4 a.m., consumed the long-abandoned structure, turning it into a spectacle of flames and smoke against the pre-dawn sky.

The Burning Ruins of Gault Middle School

The school, located east of Interstate 5, has been unoccupied since 2009 due to a decline in student numbers. Once a hub of learning, Gault Middle School has now become a hotspot for criminal activity and homeless camps, its echoing halls and classrooms a stark reminder of better days. As the fire raged, it became clear that the building’s integrity was compromised, with parts of the roof succumbing to the flames and collapsing.

A Community Under Siege

As the fire continued to blaze, the Tacoma Fire Department advised local residents to keep their windows and doors shut, a necessary precaution against the risk of smoke inhalation. Firefighting teams, their efforts visible in the aerial ladder work and hose streams, strategically battled the fire that had engulfed the school. However, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, with initial suspicions pointing towards illegal fireworks.

The Aftermath of the Flames

In the aftermath of this incident, the school’s fate hangs in the balance. While Tacoma Public Schools had previously decided on the school’s demolition, the fire may have sped up the process. The school’s future, once the centre of local dispute, now lies in ashes and charred remains. As the smoke clears and investigators take over, the former middle school stands as a symbol of the community’s challenges and resilience.