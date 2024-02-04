Fire Engulfs Historic Ansonia Copper and Brass Building; Arson Investigation Underway

The old Ansonia Copper and Brass building in Ansonia, Connecticut, was engulfed in a devastating fire on a recent Friday evening, with the first alarm being raised around 5 p.m. Flames were seen erupting from multiple windows of the structure, a sight that was as chilling as it was spectacular. In a matter of seconds, the situation escalated rapidly, with the blaze spreading to even more windows and the roof collapsing, even as firefighters were attempting to control the fire.

The Response

The Ansonia Fire Department, under the leadership of Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Dellucia, was quick to respond to the scene. Despite the intense blaze and the structural collapse, the team managed to put out the fire. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The building, which has been vacant for about 20 years, faces an arson investigation given the suspicious circumstances of the fire.

Seeking Potential Suspects

Witnesses reported seeing two individuals enter the building before the fire started. However, it remains unclear whether these individuals exited the building, as firefighters did not find anyone inside after conducting two thorough searches. The fire department has since made a public appeal on Facebook, requesting assistance in identifying these potential suspects. The involvement of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, due to the building's history and potential for chemical contamination, adds another layer of complexity to the investigation.

Implications for Neighbors

Meanwhile, residents of the neighboring apartments have been assured that their homes are safe. The Ansonia police department, the Ansonia Fire Marshal’s office, and the Connecticut arson hotline are seeking information related to the fire. As the investigation is ongoing, authorities are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.