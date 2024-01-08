en English
Disaster

Fire Engulfs Evangelist Community Church in Pittsburg

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Fire Engulfs Evangelist Community Church in Pittsburg

On a quiet Sunday afternoon, a crisis unfolded as a fire ravaged the Evangelist Community Church, a beloved community fixture in Pittsburg, causing comprehensive damage to the building. The fire, reported at approximately 2:30 p.m., originated in the Church’s main sanctuary, before swiftly spreading to the attic and roof.

Firefighters Respond to the Emergency

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was swift to respond to the blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire’s ferocity resulted in significant damage to the building. As of now, the extent of the damage, as well as the origin of the fire, remain undisclosed.

Evangelist Community Church: A Pillar of the Community

Since 1970, the Evangelist Community Church has been a cornerstone of the community. Its sudden misfortune has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of many. Yet, in the face of adversity, the Church’s leadership has shown resilience. The Pastor has announced plans to continue services virtually, ensuring the continuity of their spiritual mission while a new in-person worship location is sought.

No Injuries Reported

Amidst the devastation, there is a glimmer of relief. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, a fact that provides some consolation in these trying times. As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, the Church and its congregation look towards recovery and rebuilding, a testament to their unwavering faith and community spirit.

Disaster United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

