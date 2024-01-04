Fire Dept. Coffee Aids Displaced Maui Firefighters with Donations from Sales

Fire Dept. Coffee, a veteran-owned company, has pledged to donate a portion of its sales to support 18 Maui firefighters who lost their homes during the devastating fires on August 8. In a compelling display of solidarity, for every purchase from the Fire Dept. Coffee Club, $2 will be contributed, while each Fire Dept. Shirt Club purchase will see a $5 donation.

Partnership with Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association

In a collaborative effort, Fire Dept. Coffee has teamed up with the Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association to create a special Kona blend dubbed Aloha Coffee and a corresponding T-shirt to honor the spirit of the islands. The donations will be managed by the Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association, ensuring that funds are precisely directed to support the daily needs and assist in the rebuilding efforts of the affected firefighters.

Maui Fires: A Significant Challenge

The fires on Maui presented a significant challenge, with firefighters battling multiple blazes and contending with infrastructure issues like downed electricity and communication lines. Amidst such adversity, stories of heroism emerged, including firefighters shielding themselves from intense heat by dousing themselves with water and one firefighter creating an escape route for his crew using a truck.

The Objective: Return to Normal Life

The funds raised will be utilized to provide necessities and housing for the displaced firefighters and their families. The ultimate goal is to help them return to a semblance of normal life, after their world was upended by the wildfires.

In addition to the efforts by Fire Dept. Coffee, other organizations and individuals have stepped forward to provide assistance. Hua Momona Farms is offering free meals of locally sourced ingredients to Maui families displaced by the deadly fires in Lahaina. PGA Tour players, including Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, and Patrick Cantlay are also contributing to charitable efforts to support the affected community.