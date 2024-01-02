en English
Disaster

Fire Damages Paris Park Pavilion in Arkansas City: Investigation Underway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Fire Damages Paris Park Pavilion in Arkansas City: Investigation Underway

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a blaze erupted at the Paris Park pavilion in Arkansas City, casting a grim start to the year for the local community. The pavilion, a popular hub for various community events, now stands partially charred and sooty, following a fire that caused significant damage estimated around $10,000.

Swift Response to the Fire

The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department, along with the Winfield Fire Department, was dispatched to the scene at approximately 4 a.m. On arrival, they were met with a formidable sight: heavy flames consuming the southern end of the pavilion. The intensity of the fire presented a stark challenge, threatening to engulf the entire structure and potentially spread to nearby buildings.

However, the responding firefighters, demonstrating a commendable display of skill and bravery, succeeded in confining the blaze to the initial area. Their swift and decisive actions effectively prevented the fire from spreading, thereby minimizing the potential damage to surrounding structures and ensuring the safety of the park.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the incident, local authorities are now seeking any information that could shed light on the cause of the fire. The Arkansas City Police Department and Fire Department have jointly issued a call to the public for assistance.

Lieutenant Detective Jason Legleiter of the Arkansas City Police Department and Fire Marshall Chet Ranzau are leading the investigation. They have urged anyone with relevant information, leads, or insights that could contribute to the investigation to come forward and contact them at the provided phone numbers.

The damage to the Paris Park pavilion is a profound loss for the community. Nevertheless, the swift response of the fire departments and the ongoing investigation offer a glimmer of hope for the future restoration of this beloved community space.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

