Fire Ants' Survival Instincts Captured in National Geographic's New Series

Extraordinary footage from National Geographic's upcoming series, "A Real Bug's Life," unveils a spectacle of survival in the insect world. The series, premiering on Disney+ on January 24, captures a colony of fire ants forming a life-saving raft to escape a flooding backyard in Texas. As the water level rose, these ingenious insects collected their young and interlocked their limbs and mandibles, creating a buoyant raft. At the heart of this floating fortress, they placed their queen, shielding her from the imminent threat.

Understanding the Cheerios Effect

This remarkable survival instinct, often referred to as the "Cheerios effect," relies on the principle of surface tension. It's the same force that draws tiny objects like Cheerios together in a bowl of milk. The ants exploit this effect to cluster together, forming a resilient raft capable of withstanding the rough waters. Interestingly, the discovery of this behavior occurred serendipitously. Location scouts unwittingly activated a water feature in a pool, oblivious to the ant colony residing within.

Advanced Filming Techniques Capture this Phenomenon

Under the seasoned eye of series producer Bill Markham and with assistance from entomologist Sean O'Donnell, the production team harnessed advanced filming techniques to record this awe-inspiring occurrence. Though the team didn't count the ants, Markham estimates that approximately 5,000 of them participated in creating the raft. He noted how these ants cleverly trap air bubbles to maintain buoyancy, underscoring their remarkable adaptability.

A Glimpse into the Survival Skills of Fire Ants

Amazingly, these rafts can sustain themselves for up to 12 days. However, the fire ants in this instance found a makeshift lifeline – a pool noodle. They quickly clambered onto it, reaching dry land within minutes. It's a testament to the resilient nature of these creatures and their uncanny ability to adapt to challenging circumstances.