Business

Finnish Customs Report Reveals Resilient Trade Partnership with U.S. in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Finnish Customs Report Reveals Resilient Trade Partnership with U.S. in 2023

Despite a slight dip of 1.6% from the previous year, Finnish exports to the United States held strong at a substantial €4.8 billion between January and September 2023, according to a study by Finnish Customs. This comes on the heels of a significant 67.1% growth in exports to the U.S. in the preceding year, marking a resilient trade partnership.

Finnish Export Composition

Finnish exports to the U.S. have predominantly consisted of industrial machinery, equipment, and oil products. However, there has been a notable shift in the export composition. The value of exports in refined oil products, metals, and paper saw a decrease, while there was an upswing in chemicals, transportation means, and machinery.

Uptick in Finnish Imports from U.S.

On the flip side, Finland recorded a 15.6% increase in imports from the U.S., amounting to €3.1 billion, continuing an upward trend that followed a whopping 78.4% increase in 2022. A significant part of this rise can be attributed to the growth in crude oil imports from the U.S., signifying a strategic shift in Finland’s trade alliances after the cessation of trade with Russia.

Discrepancies and Resolutions

Interestingly, discrepancies have been noted in UN Comtrade statistics, as large cruise ships exported from Finland do not appear in U.S. import statistics. The resolution of the longstanding steel and aluminum duties dispute between the EU and the U.S. at the end of 2021 has played a key role in normalizing trade relations, contributing to a positive trajectory for Finland-U.S. trade. Olli-Pekka Penttil, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs, underscored that while trade barriers can negatively impact foreign trade, recent developments have been favorable.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

