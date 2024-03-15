Finn Wolfhard Channels 'SNL 1975' Role with Dan Aykroyd's Behind-the-Scenes Insights

Finn Wolfhard, known for his role in Stranger Things, is diving into the comedy world with his upcoming role in SNL 1975, a film that offers a peek into the premiere of the iconic sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live. Wolfhard's unique preparation for his role involved absorbing firsthand accounts from Dan Aykroyd, a legend of the original SNL cast and Wolfhard's co-star in the Ghostbusters franchise.

Advertisment

Exclusive Insights from a Comedy Legend

During the recent New York City premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen City, Wolfhard shared how Aykroyd's stories from the early SNL days enriched his understanding of the show's humble beginnings. Aykroyd's recollections of a time before fame, when the original SNL cast were just regular individuals striving in the comedy world, have been pivotal in Wolfhard's portrayal of an NBC page in SNL 1975. This role sees him attempting to attract an audience for the show's first live episode.

A Star-Studded Cast and a Reunion

Advertisment

The cast of SNL 1975 reads like a who's who of contemporary and veteran actors, including Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd and Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson, among others. Wolfhard's excitement about the project is palpable, especially given the film's nostalgic shooting locations like 30 Rock in New York City. Directed by Jason Reitman, who also helmed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the film represents a reunion for Wolfhard and Reitman, further enhancing the project's appeal to both actors and audiences alike.

Recreating the Magic of 'SNL'

With filming already in progress, SNL 1975 aims to capture the essence and excitement of what it was like to be part of the original Saturday Night Live. The choice to shoot on location at iconic venues like 30 Rock adds a layer of authenticity, immersing cast and viewers alike into the 1970s era. Wolfhard's enthusiasm for the project, despite acknowledging his role as a smaller one, underscores the collective passion driving this homage to one of television's most enduring shows.