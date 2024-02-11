Find Your Voice: Ann Marie Pollard's Riveting Performance in 'I Carry Your Heart With Me'

On April 25, the stage of the Glenn Korff School of Music will come alive with the poignant one-act play 'I Carry Your Heart With Me,' featuring none other than Ann Marie Pollard, a respected assistant professor of voice, movement, and acting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film.

Advertisment

A Play of Intrigue and Consequence

Jennifer Blackmer's thought-provoking script places Pollard in the role of a government stenographer, who finds herself in the midst of a troubling investigation amidst the turmoil of the Vietnam War. The play promises to be a riveting exploration of the complex interplay between personal convictions and the weight of duty.

Pollard's unique background in classical singing and her commitment to coaching others to find their voice make her an intriguing choice for this role. As a dialect coach and voice instructor, she has worked with numerous institutions in both the United States and the United Kingdom before joining UNL in 2018.

Advertisment

A Dance Between Voice and Emotion

In 'I Carry Your Heart With Me,' Pollard's extensive experience in voice and speech coaching will be put to the test. The play delves deep into the emotional landscape of its characters, exploring the ways in which their voices reveal their innermost thoughts and feelings.

As Pollard navigates the delicate balance between her character's professional obligations and her growing unease with the investigation, audiences can expect a masterful performance that showcases the power of voice and its ability to convey the subtlest nuances of human emotion.

Advertisment

A Collaboration Between Arts and Education

The production of 'I Carry Your Heart With Me' is a testament to the strong partnership between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film and the Glenn Korff School of Music. This collaboration not only showcases the talents of faculty members like Pollard but also provides valuable learning experiences for students involved in the production.

From April 25 to May 4, the play will invite audiences to reflect on the enduring power of the human spirit, even in the face of adversity and uncertainty. As Pollard takes center stage, she will remind us all of the importance of finding our voice and using it to stand up for what we believe in.

Advertisment

In the world of 'I Carry Your Heart With Me,' the human voice transcends the boundaries of language and becomes a powerful tool for truth and justice. As we follow Pollard's character on her journey, we too are invited to find our own voice and use it to make a difference.

As the final curtain falls on 'I Carry Your Heart With Me,' audiences will be left with a renewed appreciation for the power of the human voice and the resilience of the human spirit. In the hands of Ann Marie Pollard, the play promises to be an unforgettable exploration of the complexities of the human heart and the ways in which we carry the weight of our convictions.

From April 25 to May 4, the Glenn Korff School of Music will host the thought-provoking one-act play 'I Carry Your Heart With Me,' featuring Ann Marie Pollard, an assistant professor of voice, movement, and acting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film. In this collaboration between two esteemed institutions, Pollard's unique background in classical singing and voice coaching will bring new depth to the role of a government stenographer embroiled in a troubling investigation during the Vietnam War.

As the play delves into the emotional landscape of its characters, Pollard's performance will showcase the power of voice and its ability to convey the subtlest nuances of human emotion. 'I Carry Your Heart With Me' serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of the human spirit and the importance of finding our voice in the face of adversity.