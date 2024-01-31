Financial Struggles at a Florida Private School Leave Local Business Owner in Limbo

Michael Lozada, proprietor of a Lakeland cleaning company in Polk County, Florida, finds himself embroiled in a financial quagmire, awaiting payment for an $8,595 cleaning job. The job, completed over five months ago at Higher Learning Advantage Academy, a K-8 private school, remains unpaid due to the school's current financial difficulties.

Higher Learning Advantage Academy's Financial Struggles

Higher Learning Advantage Academy, directed by Nancy Seymore, is grappling with severe financial issues. The school, currently in debt to various creditors including Lozada, attributes its financial problems to late payments from Step Up for Students, a government-backed program that underpins the school's funding. This delay has forced the school to downsize its student population from 120 to 80 and lay off several teachers.

The Human Toll of Financial Difficulties

In a desperate bid to keep the school afloat, Seymore and her spouse have dipped into their personal savings. However, their efforts have not been sufficient to stave off eviction proceedings. Lakeland Town Center, the school's property landlord, has filed for eviction against Higher Learning due to unpaid rent amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Step Up For Students and the Path Forward

Amidst the turmoil, Step Up for Students maintains that they have funded the majority of the students and are actively working to resolve the existing issues. This includes advancing funds to schools with verified enrollment. As this saga unfolds, creditors like Lozada wait, hoping for a resolution that will see their outstanding debts settled.