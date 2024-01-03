en English
Financial Institutions, Inc. Set to Reveal Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Financial Institutions, Inc., the umbrella corporation of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, and Courier Capital, LLC, has announced it will unveil its financial results for Q4 and the entire year of 2023 on January 25, 2024, following the market’s closure. The subsequent morning, on January 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will conduct an earnings conference call and audio webcast, steered by Martin K. Birmingham, the President and CEO, alongside W. Jack Plants II, the CFO and Treasurer.

Heralding a New Financial Chapter

The webcast, accessible in listen-only format on the company’s website, will cater to a global audience. Importantly, a replay will be available for a minimum of 30 days post-event, offering those unable to tune in live the opportunity to catch up on the company’s performance. Within the United States, interested parties can connect to the call by dialing a toll-free number and entering the access code provided.

Anticipating the Financial Landscape

Financial Institutions, Inc., a significant player in the banking and insurance sector, has approximately $6.1 billion in assets. It provides a variety of banking, insurance, and wealth management products and services through its subsidiaries. Five Star Bank, one arm of the corporation, offers consumer and commercial banking and lending services. In contrast, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides insurance, and Courier Capital, LLC delivers investment management and financial planning services.

2024: A Year of Transformation

As we leap into 2024, the financial landscape is poised for exciting developments. With analysts predicting double-digit earnings growth for the S&P 500, and a year-over-year growth rate of 5.5% for CY 2024, financial institutions worldwide are gearing up for a transformative year. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily operations across multiple sectors, the banking sector is similarly expected to evolve, with interest rates’ impact anticipated to be more mixed due to uncertainties surrounding bank credit costs and potential bank failures.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

