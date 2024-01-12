en English
Financial Debacle Forces Minneapolis Montessori School to Close Down

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
The JJ Legacy Montessori School, a cherished institution in North Minneapolis, has been compelled to cease its operations due to a financial debacle. The school, steeped in a significant debt of approximately $710,000, has had to call it a day in January, truncating the academic year that typically concludes in June. The abrupt closure has left parents and students grappling with the loss of a school community they regarded as an extended family.

A Bitter End

The school board’s decision to shut down the establishment came on January 5, following a stern warning from the Minnesota Department of Education. The department expressed grave concern over the school operating while submerged in statutory debt. WCCO’s investigation into the matter revealed a drastic plunge in revenue since the 2021-2022 school year, with the cessation of COVID relief funds marking a possible tipping point. The gargantuan debt was also traced back to a disparity between the projected student enrollment and the actual numbers for the year.

Broader Challenges

Tonisiah Abdur Salaam, the Head of School and one of the co-founders, pointed to several contributing factors, including the school’s inability to secure loans, an unexpected building relocation, and her personal leave of absence due to her spouse’s illness. She vehemently defended the school’s financial management, arguing that the crisis mirrored larger issues in education funding rather than any specific malpractice.

New Beginnings

In the wake of the closure, a silver lining has emerged as at least three other charter schools have come forward to offer enrollment to the dislocated students of JJ Legacy. Despite the untimely end, parents like Benny Roberts remain thankful for the education and principles the school instilled in their children, demonstrating a deep-seated respect for the institution’s legacy.

Education
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

