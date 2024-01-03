Financial Aid for Basic Needs Boosts Student Retention, SNHU Study Finds

Recent research from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has brought to light the significance of financial aid for addressing basic needs in enhancing student retention. The study revealed that students who received additional aid for essential needs like food, housing, or transportation showed a 15% increase in retention compared to those who didn’t.

The Role of Financial Aid in Student Retention

SNHU’s analysis emphasized the critical role of meeting students’ basic needs in boosting their educational persistence. Jamie Fasteau, the executive director of the university’s Center for Higher Education Policy and Practice, underscored this fact, leading the university to create a new emergency grant program in response.

The results of this research also draw attention to a broader issue – the food and housing insecurity faced by college students on a national scale. Shockingly, over 20% of undergraduate students grapple with these insecurities, with fewer than half of those eligible for federal SNAP benefits actually receiving them.

Advocacy for Congressional Action

SNHU is advocating for Congressional action to improve access to these essential supports. Fasteau highlighted the tough choice students often face – prioritizing basic needs over education, despite the fact that education is a key avenue to economic stability.

The university’s report concludes by acknowledging the important role of federal grants provided through the CARES Act during the pandemic. However, it also recognized that the challenges in meeting basic needs were present even before the pandemic.

Continued Analysis for Student Support

SNHU continues to analyze data to better understand how to support student retention. This focus on students’ basic needs is not just a matter of retention but also a powerful recruitment strategy. The university is committed to providing self-guided resources and accessible support for health and wellness, recognizing the rising levels of chronic stress among students.

Moreover, SNHU is part of a growing trend in higher education institutions investing in mental health resources, wellness app content, and expert advice to equip students with the tools they need to thrive.