en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Financial Aid for Basic Needs Boosts Student Retention, SNHU Study Finds

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Financial Aid for Basic Needs Boosts Student Retention, SNHU Study Finds

Recent research from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has brought to light the significance of financial aid for addressing basic needs in enhancing student retention. The study revealed that students who received additional aid for essential needs like food, housing, or transportation showed a 15% increase in retention compared to those who didn’t.

The Role of Financial Aid in Student Retention

SNHU’s analysis emphasized the critical role of meeting students’ basic needs in boosting their educational persistence. Jamie Fasteau, the executive director of the university’s Center for Higher Education Policy and Practice, underscored this fact, leading the university to create a new emergency grant program in response.

The results of this research also draw attention to a broader issue – the food and housing insecurity faced by college students on a national scale. Shockingly, over 20% of undergraduate students grapple with these insecurities, with fewer than half of those eligible for federal SNAP benefits actually receiving them.

Advocacy for Congressional Action

SNHU is advocating for Congressional action to improve access to these essential supports. Fasteau highlighted the tough choice students often face – prioritizing basic needs over education, despite the fact that education is a key avenue to economic stability.

The university’s report concludes by acknowledging the important role of federal grants provided through the CARES Act during the pandemic. However, it also recognized that the challenges in meeting basic needs were present even before the pandemic.

Continued Analysis for Student Support

SNHU continues to analyze data to better understand how to support student retention. This focus on students’ basic needs is not just a matter of retention but also a powerful recruitment strategy. The university is committed to providing self-guided resources and accessible support for health and wellness, recognizing the rising levels of chronic stress among students.

Moreover, SNHU is part of a growing trend in higher education institutions investing in mental health resources, wellness app content, and expert advice to equip students with the tools they need to thrive.

0
Education United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Underestimating Talent: How Self-Perception Affects Success Among Women From Low Socio-Economic Backgrounds

By Shivani Chauhan

Yeast Int'l Student Film Festival: A New Stage for Independent Student Filmmakers

By BNN Correspondents

Monroe County Community College Unveils $400,000 Scholarship Fund for 2024-25

By Dil Bar Irshad

MURIC Backs Suspension of Degree Accreditation in Benin and Togo Amid ...
@Education · 27 mins
MURIC Backs Suspension of Degree Accreditation in Benin and Togo Amid ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley’s China Connection: A Summer Camp Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nikki Haley's China Connection: A Summer Camp Controversy
COMEDK Unveils the Full Schedule for UGET 2024: Key Dates and Details

By Dil Bar Irshad

COMEDK Unveils the Full Schedule for UGET 2024: Key Dates and Details
Dreams Derailed: The Impact of the Taliban’s Return on Educated Afghan Women

By BNN Correspondents

Dreams Derailed: The Impact of the Taliban's Return on Educated Afghan Women
Unacademy Celebrates Learners’ Success in MPPSC Exam

By Rafia Tasleem

Unacademy Celebrates Learners’ Success in MPPSC Exam
Latest Headlines
World News
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
40 seconds
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
41 seconds
Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
43 seconds
European Union Strengthens Sanctions Against Russia in Defense of Ukraine
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
54 seconds
A Week of Thrilling Rugby Action Awaits Ireland
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
1 min
Anthony Adams: The Sole Contender for Van Wert City Schools Board Seat
Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title
1 min
Tyler Denny: Black Country's Boxing Sensation Claims European Title
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
18 mins
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
19 mins
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
19 mins
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app