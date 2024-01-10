en English
Final Journey of ‘Star Trek’ Legend Nichelle Nichols Takes an Unexpected Turn

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Nichelle Nichols, the acclaimed actress known for her portrayal of Uhura in the iconic ‘Star Trek’ series, passed away in 2022 at the ripe age of 89. Her final journey, intended to be a symbolic voyage to the moon, has faced an unexpected turn of events. The Peregrine spacecraft, tasked with delivering her ashes to the lunar surface, has encountered significant power issues, halting the mission indefinitely.

The Unexpected Halt

The Peregrine, carrying not only Nichols’ ashes but also those of fellow ‘Star Trek’ actors DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, and series creator Gene Roddenberry, has been hit with a power anomaly. Astrobotic, the company spearheading the mission, attempted a last-ditch maneuver to recharge the craft’s batteries; however, it fell short. As a result, the Peregrine now only has an estimated 40 hours of operation time left, insufficient to reach the moon.

Orbiting in the Void

With the moon mission aborted, the ashes of these ‘Star Trek’ legends are destined to orbit in space indefinitely. Despite this unexpected outcome, the ambition of the mission remains a fitting tribute to the explorative spirit embodied by ‘Star Trek.’ Rod Roddenberry, son of series creator Gene Roddenberry, echoed this sentiment in an interview with Space.com. He remarked that the mission’s aspirations represented a symbolic journey into the unknown, much like the voyages of the Starship Enterprise.

A Candid Tale of Challenges

Astrobotic has been forthcoming about the difficulties that have plagued the mission. Following an initial period of success, an issue prevented the spacecraft from achieving a stable sun-pointing orientation. This configuration is critical for power generation and mission success. Despite the setback, the company remains committed to overcoming these challenges, embodying the ‘Star Trek’ ethos of perseverance in the face of adversity.

