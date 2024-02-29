Final Curtain: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill Reunite as Batman, Joker in Justice League Finale

In an unprecedented reunion that transcends time and space, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill are set to voice Batman and Joker one last time in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3, confirming months of speculation and fan anticipation. This final performance, posthumously featuring Conroy who passed away in 2022, alongside Hamill's iconic Joker, marks a poignant end to a chapter in DC's animated universe that began with the legendary 1992's Batman: The Animated Series.

Advertisment

A Legacy Revisited

Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker have become the definitive voices for their characters, shaping the childhoods of millions and setting a gold standard for superhero voice acting. Their journey, which started on the small screen in the early '90s, spanned various media including video games, providing the voices for the critically acclaimed Rocksteady's Arkham series. The announcement that Conroy will be lending his voice one last time from beyond the grave has ignited a wave of nostalgia and anticipation among fans. According to reports, the inclusion of both actors in the finale of DC's three-part animated extravaganza, set for release after April 2024, has been met with universal acclaim.

More Than Just Voices

Advertisment

The significance of this reunion extends beyond their vocal performances. Mark Hamill, in a heartfelt tribute to his co-star, expressed that he would no longer voice the Joker unless it was alongside Conroy, embodying the deep connection and mutual respect between the two actors. This final performance in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 not only honors their iconic roles but also their personal friendship. Furthermore, the film introduces new talents with Corey Stoll voicing Lex Luthor and Katee Sackhoff as Poison Ivy, adding fresh voices to the legendary roster.

The Future of DC's Animated Universe

While fans prepare to bid farewell to Conroy's Batman and Hamill's Joker, the DC Universe is poised for transformation under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The animated Creature Commandos will kickstart their tenure later this year, setting the stage for an ambitious slate of projects including Superman: Legacy in 2025. Gunn's involvement, particularly in the writing and directing roles, alongside a cast already generating buzz, signals a bold new direction for the DCU, promising to honor past legacies while forging new paths forward.

As the curtain falls on one of the most beloved chapters in superhero animation, Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill's final performance as Batman and Joker offers a moment of reflection for fans and creators alike. Their contributions have not only defined a genre but have also illustrated the power of collaboration, friendship, and storytelling. While their voices may fade, their impact on the DC Universe and its fans will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.