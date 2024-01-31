Film Screening Highlights Atrocities of October 2023 Hamas Attack in Israel

On October 7, 2023, southern Israel witnessed a calamitous attack, attributed to Hamas, which left an indelible mark on the nation and the world at large. The event not only led to substantial loss of life and destruction but also unveiled the stark barbarity of the Hamas terrorists.

Unveiling the Brutality: A Film Screening

At the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., a film screening organized by the Philos Project and the Embassy of Israel exposed the world to the grim realities of the attack. Comprising footage from various sources—CCTV, traffic and dash cams, social media posts, body cams from terrorists, and intercepted radio communications, the film laid bare the atrocities committed by Hamas.

The Human Loss and Casualties

The film documented the deaths of 139 people, merely a fraction of the overall reported casualties. The full toll extended to 900 civilians and 300 soldiers killed, with another 240 people kidnapped. It included gut-wrenching scenes of the terrorists preventing civilians from fleeing and a father murdered, his children wounded by a grenade attack.

Personal Anguish and International Ramifications

Eliav Benjamin, the Deputy Head of Mission for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, shared his personal pain at the news of the attack, especially with his own family back in Israel. The event also delved into Israel's strategic response to the attack, the international implications, including the Biden administration's Middle East policy, and the broader human cost of the conflict.

Survivor Narratives

The content also spotlighted survivors and witnesses, such as Sagi Shifroni, a mechanical engineer from Kibbutz Be'er, who escaped the attack with major burns. These narratives add another layer to the understanding of the massive human cost of the attack.