Film Extra Sues Mia Goth and A24 over On-Set Injury, Raises Industry Safety Concerns

An on-set accident has led to a lawsuit against actress Mia Goth, director Ti West, and production company A24, highlighting significant concerns about on-set safety and responsibility towards background performers. A background actor, working on the film ‘Maxxxine’, claims he was intentionally kicked in the head by Goth, resulting in a concussion and subsequent ridicule. The extra, who was later fired, is seeking damages in excess of $500,000 for battery and wrongful termination.

A Kick and a Concussion

While filming a scene for ‘Maxxxine’, the unnamed extra was reportedly asked to lie on the ground, covered in fake blood, attracting ants and mosquitoes. The critical incident occurred when Mia Goth, running past the prone actor, allegedly kicked him in the head. The extra claims that Goth had been cautioned to be careful prior to the take. The alleged kick resulted in a concussion, with the extra also complaining of stiffness in the neck and enduring headaches.

Mockery and Termination

The extra’s ordeal did not end with the physical injury. He alleges that Mia Goth later ridiculed him in the bathroom, adding insult to his injury. Despite the serious nature of his condition, the extra claims that no medical assistance was offered on set. Following the incident, the extra was fired, leading him to sue for wrongful termination in addition to battery.

Implications for the Industry

This lawsuit raises pertinent questions about the safety of background performers on set and the responsibilities of both actors and production companies. It highlights the potential risks extras face and the need for adequate safety measures and medical support. The case’s resolution could potentially impact future practices within the industry, particularly concerning the treatment of extras and the consequences of on-set accidents.