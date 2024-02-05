Film Champaign-Urbana to Host Workshop on Film Location Hosting

On a mission to bolster the film industry's infrastructure in the region, Film Champaign-Urbana is breaking new ground with its inaugural free workshop, 'So You Want to be a Film Location?' This initiative, taking place at the Champaign Public Library from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on February 28, is designed to educate local property owners on the subtle art of offering their locations for film productions.

Collaborating for a Cause

The workshop represents a collaborative effort between Film Champaign-Urbana, Shatterglass Films, and The Line Film Co. It is a significant stride towards cultivating a robust locations infrastructure, a necessity underscored by Mark Brown, Director of Sports, Events, and Film for Experience Champaign-Urbana.

Understanding the Nuances

Participants will gain insights into various aspects of hosting film productions, from the optimal way to photograph their properties to comprehending the expectations of a location host and the intricacies of payment procedures. The workshop's interactive format aims to provide participants with a simulated experience of on-set activities, offering a taste of the real deal.

A Broader Vision

This workshop is part of a larger blueprint aimed at enriching the local film industry. A key component of this plan is the development of a location database, set to go live by the end of February. This resource is anticipated to significantly streamline the process for film scouts in search of ideal local spots for shoots. Owing to limited availability, those interested in attending the workshop are encouraged to RSVP through the Experience CU's website.