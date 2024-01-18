Figure's Humanoid Robots to Revolutionize BMW's Manufacturing Process

Robotics startup Figure has inked a partnership with BMW Manufacturing to deploy humanoid robots in BMW's facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This move serves as Figure's inaugural commercial deal since its establishment in 2022.

Although the specific number of robots has not been disclosed, the initial deployment will be in small quantities, with potential expansion based on performance outcomes.

A Leap Forward in Automotive Manufacturing

These robots will be integrated into various manufacturing processes such as the body shop, sheet metal, and warehouse operations within the next one to two years. The collaboration symbolizes a significant endorsement of Figure's technology in the automation industry. Automobile manufacturers like Honda, Hyundai, and Tesla have been experimenting with humanoid robots for assembly line tasks. Tesla's CEO Elon Musk anticipates a future with a billion humanoid robots globally.

Figure's Place in the Robotics Landscape

Figure, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, has raised $70 million in funding at a valuation of over $400 million. This partnership can potentially set a precedent for more widespread use of adaptable humanoid robots in the future. The robots are designed to safely work alongside humans, marking a crucial step in demonstrating the capabilities and commercial viability of their robots in a real-world industrial setting.

Implications for the Broader Industry

Implications for the Broader Industry