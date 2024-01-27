Fight Breaks Out in Big Ten Women's Basketball Game, Ejections Followed by Michigan Victory

In a recent Big Ten women's basketball game, an intense on-court altercation resulted in a dramatic turn of events. A struggle for a loose ball between Michigan's Chyra Evans and Maryland's Bri McDaniel escalated into a fight, leading to the ejection of two players and a riveting overtime victory.

Scramble for Possession Leads to Ejection

With approximately three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Michigan's Chyra Evans lost possession while attempting a score. This led to a scramble between Lauren Hansen of Michigan and Bri McDaniel of Maryland. The struggle for the ball culminated in a jump ball call by the referees. In the heat of the moment, Hansen appeared to throw at least one punch, leading to both players being ejected from the game.

A Turning Point in the Game

Interestingly, the altercation seemed to fire up the Michigan team, which was trailing by eight points at the time of the incident. Despite Maryland extending their lead to 12 points, Michigan rallied with an emphatic 9-0 run in the final three minutes of the game, forcing an overtime. Carrying the momentum forward, Michigan secured a hard-fought 79-77 victory.

Post-Game Reactions

In the aftermath of the game, Maryland's head coach, Brend Frese, expressed his disappointment. He noted his surprise that the ejection did not serve as a motivation for his team, unlike Michigan, who seemed galvanized by the incident. With this victory, Michigan improved their season record to 14-6, with a 5-3 record in conference play. Simultaneously, Maryland's record moved to 12-7 (4-4).