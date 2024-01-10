en English
Education

Fifth-Grader Ellie Lively Sworn in as New Hampshire’s ‘Kid Governor’ with a Focus on Animal Welfare

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Fifth-Grader Ellie Lively Sworn in as New Hampshire’s ‘Kid Governor’ with a Focus on Animal Welfare

Ellie Lively, a fifth-grade student hailing from Nashua, has taken the reins as New Hampshire’s new ‘Kid Governor’. The inauguration took place in a ceremony held at the State House in Concord, where the oath of office was administered by none other than Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordan MacDonald. Ellie comes from Bicentennial Elementary School and has a clear vision for her one-year term: to wage an active campaign against animal cruelty.

Ellie’s Campaign Against Animal Cruelty

Ellie’s dedication to the cause of animal welfare is both palpable and personal. She firmly believes in the fundamental importance of loving and caring for animals, particularly in their times of greatest need. The ‘Kid Governor’ emphasized this commitment in her inaugural speech, which was met with appreciative nods from her young constituents.

Collaborating with Animal Shelters

As part of her initiative to safeguard animals, Ellie has set her sights on partnering with animal shelters across New Hampshire. She plans to establish volunteer opportunities specifically targeting fifth-grade students, thereby extending her advocacy to her peers. The aim of this initiative is twofold: to protect the well-being of animals and to instill a sense of compassion and responsibility among young students.

Empowering the Next Generation

Ellie’s dedication to animal welfare, coupled with her active engagement in community service, is a testament to the goals of the Kid Governor program. This program is designed to empower young students, fostering their leadership skills and encouraging their active participation in community matters. Ellie’s personal experience of reading to animals at her local shelter, and her desire to encourage other children to participate in similar activities, embodies this vision. It is a clear indication of the compassionate leadership that the program aspires to instill in its participants.

Education United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

