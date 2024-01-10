Fifth-Grader Ellie Lively Sworn in as New Hampshire’s ‘Kid Governor’ with a Focus on Animal Welfare

Ellie Lively, a fifth-grade student hailing from Nashua, has taken the reins as New Hampshire’s new ‘Kid Governor’. The inauguration took place in a ceremony held at the State House in Concord, where the oath of office was administered by none other than Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordan MacDonald. Ellie comes from Bicentennial Elementary School and has a clear vision for her one-year term: to wage an active campaign against animal cruelty.

Ellie’s Campaign Against Animal Cruelty

Ellie’s dedication to the cause of animal welfare is both palpable and personal. She firmly believes in the fundamental importance of loving and caring for animals, particularly in their times of greatest need. The ‘Kid Governor’ emphasized this commitment in her inaugural speech, which was met with appreciative nods from her young constituents.

Collaborating with Animal Shelters

As part of her initiative to safeguard animals, Ellie has set her sights on partnering with animal shelters across New Hampshire. She plans to establish volunteer opportunities specifically targeting fifth-grade students, thereby extending her advocacy to her peers. The aim of this initiative is twofold: to protect the well-being of animals and to instill a sense of compassion and responsibility among young students.

Empowering the Next Generation

Ellie’s dedication to animal welfare, coupled with her active engagement in community service, is a testament to the goals of the Kid Governor program. This program is designed to empower young students, fostering their leadership skills and encouraging their active participation in community matters. Ellie’s personal experience of reading to animals at her local shelter, and her desire to encourage other children to participate in similar activities, embodies this vision. It is a clear indication of the compassionate leadership that the program aspires to instill in its participants.